Marco Silva admitted that Liverpool's experience playing in big games is was a chief reason Fulham's dream of reaching the Carabao Cup final ended.

The Reds earned a 3-2 aggregate victory in the last four of the competition to set up an encounter against Chelsea at Wembley. Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over the Cottagers in the semi-final first leg at Anfield two weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp's side swiftly asserted their authority on the tie in the return clash at Craven Cottage, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring after 11 minutes. It proved an even contest afterward and Fulham gave themselves a lifeline when Issa Diop netted with 13 minutes remaining. However, the home side could not find another goal as their cup run was put paid to.

Liverpool were playing in their 10th semi-final since Klopp took charge as manager eight years ago. In that time, they have lost only one and won six major trophies. Fulham, meanwhile, have never won a major piece of silverware in the club's history. And it was that reason that Silva allowed the Reds to be 'much more calm' throughout the clash.

The Cottagers boss said: “Difficult match, like we expected really. They were leading 2-1 [from the first leg], of course, we knew that it was a game where we had to score two to play the final.

“Performance-wise, overall the game wasn't our best performance, I have to say, but I would prefer to start with the desire and the attitude and the commitment from our players. They gave everything. They gave everything from the first minute until the last minute to keep to the semi-final open until the last minute of the game.

“First 30 minutes were difficult for us. Probably too emotional, probably a bit more nervous than Liverpool. The details make the difference. Tonight, I felt that they were much calmer than us. For them, it’s another game. And for most of our players, probably apart from three or four or five, it’s new for them to play semi-finals of this competition.

“We were not able to keep the possession like normally we do, to make three or four passes between us. We lost many, many balls when we were building our attack or moments for our counter-attack as well. Even so, the first big chance was for ourselves.

“Before they scored, we had a big chance with João in that corner, something that we planned with Andreas [Pereira] and the moves inside the box – they were really good. João [Palhinha] should hit the target in that situation.

“It's a completely different game probably with that possible goal. We were not ruthless, we were not clinical in that moment. And Liverpool scored in a moment that we have to defend much better on our right-hand side – a big diagonal from them, first challenge our central defence should be closer in that moment to cover our full-back, and we were not able to do it in the best way, and they scored, creating a more difficult scenario for us.

"We improved a little bit last 10 minutes of the first half. Even so, not enough to score. Second half they started better than us, but we started to grow during the game. We knew that we needed a goal to boost the game, to lift the team, to lift the crowd as well.