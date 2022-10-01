Team news ahead of Liverpol vs Brighton in the Premier League.

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon (15.00 BST).

Both clubs play their first top-flight game for almost a month due to postponements and the international break.

The Reds have had well-documented injury problems this season but their situation is starting to look healthier.

Jordan Henderson is fully fit after a hamstring injury while Ibrahima Konate is back in training.

The centre-back is in contention to make the match-day squad, although may not be risked just yet.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are back training but won't be included against Brighton.

Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all remain unavailable.

And Brighton, who prepare for their first game under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, could be without three players.

Key defender Tariq Lamptey returned to training on Thursday. De Zerbi has confirmed he will definitely not start but could be on the bench.

The same goes for Adam Lallana. The former Liverpool midfielder, who helped the Reds win the Champions League and Premier League during his six years at the club, has had a calf injury.

Lallana is also back in training but will not start.

Enock Mwepu is unavailable while Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

De Zerbi said: “Adam Lallana trained today with the squad and the first XI.

“I think he can't start but he feels good. Tariq Lamptey trained yesterday (Thursday) for the first time. He feels good but I think Lamptey will not be ready to start.