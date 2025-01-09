Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Omar Marmoush has been heavily linked with Liverpool but Man City are in pursuit of the forward.

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has claimed that there have been no inquiries over Omar Marmoush.

The forward has been in prolific form for the German side this season. He has plundered 18 goals and 12 assists in just 24 appearances, helping Frankfurt to third place in the Bundesliga in their bid for Champions League qualification.

It has not been a surprise that Marmoush has been linked with several clubs. Liverpool have been reportedly watching the 25-year-old and he is the international team-mate of Reds talisman Mo Salah. It was claimed by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg last October that Marmoush would love a move to the Premier League. In addition, Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk claimed that Marmoush would dream of being Salah’s potential replacement.

Falk told Caught Offside: “Bayern Munich have Omar Marmoush on their shortlist – this is true. But, you see, he’s not a perfect fit for their system. Bayern has a list that includes many strikers.

“It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool. It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah. He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club – it would mean a lot in his home country.”

However, given their recent troubles, Manchester City have made a move to sign Marmoush. Several reports suggest that the Premier League champions are targeting a £50 million switch. But Krosche claimed earlier this week have still to make contact. “There is still no inquiry, no email, no offer," said Krösche via hessenschau.de. "Our intention is to keep the squad together."

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot currently has six attacking options - Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa - for the remainder of the season. The Reds are top of the Premier League by six points while they are at the summit of the Champions League standings.

Salah has fired 21 goals in all competitions, although he is still to sign a new contract at Anfield and, as things stand, will leave the club on a free transfer. Last week, Salah claimed he is still ‘far away’ from agreeing fresh terms with the Reds.

Liverpool are unlikely to enter the January transfer market, according to Slot. The head coach is happy with his current squad of players. "It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we're very happy with the team and then I told you something different now,” said Slot before the Reds’ 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Tottenham.

"You always look at the market, this club has always done that. We did that with the goalkeeper we don't even have at the moment. If there's a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in but the team is in a good place.

"Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured which means we go from four centre-backs back to three. But he will be back in a few weeks. Very happy with the team and I think they deserve that trust from the club and from me if you look at the performance over the last half a season."