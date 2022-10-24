Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys believes Jurgen Klopp ‘cost’ Liverpool in their loss to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 loss against the Premier League basement side on Saturday at the City Ground.

Klopp made five changes to his side, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson rested while Thiago Alcantara was forced to miss the game with an ear infection.

Keys, writing in his blog, felt Klopp shouldn’t have omitted Alexander-Arnold and Henderson after Thiago couldn’t play.

He wrote: “Klopp cost Liverpool at Forest. His team selection was all wrong. I know they’ve got injury problems and losing Thiago so late was a real blow, but you can’t then leave out Henderson and Alexander-Arnold.