‘They tell me’ - Richard Keys makes Jurgen Klopp ‘cost’ claim after Liverpool defeat
Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys believes Jurgen Klopp ‘cost’ Liverpool in their loss to Nottingham Forest.
The Reds slipped to a 1-0 loss against the Premier League basement side on Saturday at the City Ground.
Klopp made five changes to his side, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson rested while Thiago Alcantara was forced to miss the game with an ear infection.
Keys, writing in his blog, felt Klopp shouldn’t have omitted Alexander-Arnold and Henderson after Thiago couldn’t play.
He wrote: “Klopp cost Liverpool at Forest. His team selection was all wrong. I know they’ve got injury problems and losing Thiago so late was a real blow, but you can’t then leave out Henderson and Alexander-Arnold.
“He had babies in midfield and they weren’t good enough. They tell me that Henderson needs to be ‘managed’ these days. Maybe he does, but he’s only started eight games this season. Surely he’s got more in his tank yet?”