Liverpool injury news on Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago Alcantara in discussions with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara will be on the Liverpool sidelines for ‘a while’.

The midfielder has suffered a hip injury, having started the Reds’ past 10 games in all competitions.

Thiago misses tonight’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield - and Klopp conceded that the Spain international faces a prolonged period on the treatment table.