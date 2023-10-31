Register
Thiago, Doak, Robertson: full Liverpool injury list and potential return dates - gallery

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against AFC Bournemouth.

By Will Rooney
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 07:19 GMT

Jurgen Klopp will be highly satisfied with Liverpool’s current form - and their results all season.

The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League table and just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. And having lost just once all campaign, the Anfield outfit are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Europa League, while a win against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night will see them move into the quarter-finals.

Still, Klopp believes that Liverpool can make improvements and getting some of his injured players back will help with that. Ahead of the Bournemouth fourth-round tie, here’s the latest on the injury front and when some of the Reds’ squad on the sidelines could be back in action.

Liverpool pair Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The teenage winger suffered a minor muscle injury on Scotland under-21s duty and has missed the past three games. He was also absent for the under-21s at the weekend. Potential return: Bournemouth (A), Wed 1 Nov

2. Ben Doak - unknown

The Liverpool midfielder has now served his three-match Premier League ban. Return game: Bournemouth (A), Wed 1 Nov

3. Curtis Jones - suspension

The left-back suffered his issue during Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain during the international break. He could be out for three months. Potential return game: N/A

4. Andy Robertson - shoulder

