Jurgen Klopp will be highly satisfied with Liverpool’s current form - and their results all season.

The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League table and just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. And having lost just once all campaign, the Anfield outfit are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Europa League, while a win against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night will see them move into the quarter-finals.

Still, Klopp believes that Liverpool can make improvements and getting some of his injured players back will help with that. Ahead of the Bournemouth fourth-round tie, here’s the latest on the injury front and when some of the Reds’ squad on the sidelines could be back in action.

2 . Ben Doak - unknown The teenage winger suffered a minor muscle injury on Scotland under-21s duty and has missed the past three games. He was also absent for the under-21s at the weekend. Potential return: Bournemouth (A), Wed 1 Nov Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Curtis Jones - suspension The Liverpool midfielder has now served his three-match Premier League ban. Return game: Bournemouth (A), Wed 1 Nov Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images