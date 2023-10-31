Thiago, Doak, Robertson: full Liverpool injury list and potential return dates - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against AFC Bournemouth.
Jurgen Klopp will be highly satisfied with Liverpool’s current form - and their results all season.
The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League table and just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. And having lost just once all campaign, the Anfield outfit are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Europa League, while a win against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night will see them move into the quarter-finals.
Still, Klopp believes that Liverpool can make improvements and getting some of his injured players back will help with that. Ahead of the Bournemouth fourth-round tie, here’s the latest on the injury front and when some of the Reds’ squad on the sidelines could be back in action.