Liverpool injury list in full ahead of the clash against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool have plenty to play for in their final five fixtures this season.

The Reds have underwhelmed throughout the 2022-23 campaign and have performed well below expectations. But as the season heads towards culmination, Jurgen Klopp and his troops have ensured it won’t peter out.

A thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur kept Liverpool with an outside chance of still finishing in the Premier League top four. Granted, the fifth-placed Reds need Manchester United to drop plenty of points in the remaining games - but there is still a glimmer of hope.

Even if Klopp’s men can’t qualify for the Champions League, there’s still a battle to finish in the Europa League spots.

Liverpool face Fulham at Anfield this evening at Anfield and here is the latest on the injury front.

1 . Diogo Jota -back The striker proved Liverpool’s hero in the exhilarating victory against Spurs. However, Jota has been nursing a back issue and is doubtful the clash against Fulham. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Wednesday 3 May.

2 . Roberto Firmino - muscle The Brazil international has missed the past three matches. He’s back in training but not with the rest of the team. Potential return: Brentford (H), Saturday 6 May or Leicester (A), Monday 15 May.

3 . Naby Keita - muscle The Guinea midfielder has not featured for Liverpool since returning from the international break at the end of March. He’s still not in team training. Potential return game: unknown

4 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder is forced to undergo surgery for an ongoing issue. He’ll not play again this season. Potential return game: N/A