Thiago, Jota, Firmino: full Liverpool injury list and potential return matches - gallery
Liverpool injury list in full ahead of the clash against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool have plenty to play for in their final five fixtures this season.
The Reds have underwhelmed throughout the 2022-23 campaign and have performed well below expectations. But as the season heads towards culmination, Jurgen Klopp and his troops have ensured it won’t peter out.
A thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur kept Liverpool with an outside chance of still finishing in the Premier League top four. Granted, the fifth-placed Reds need Manchester United to drop plenty of points in the remaining games - but there is still a glimmer of hope.
Even if Klopp’s men can’t qualify for the Champions League, there’s still a battle to finish in the Europa League spots.
Liverpool face Fulham at Anfield this evening at Anfield and here is the latest on the injury front.