Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

The fierce rivals go head-to-head with plenty on the line for both outfits.

The Reds have endured a lacklustre season for the most part and silverware is out of question. Yet Jurgen Klopp’s troops still have a chance of finishing in the Premier League top four.

After a 2-0 defeat of Wolves, Liverpool are within six points of the Champions League spots. To qualify for Europe’s elite club competition for a seventh successive campaign is the principal achievement.

However, the Reds face a United side who are rejuvenated since Erik ten Hag took the hot seat last summer. The Reds Devils not only have an outside chance in the title race but added the Carabao Cup to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet.

A highly-anticiapted clash is expected and here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

1 . Naby Keita - knock The midfielder was absent for the victory over Wolves and is likely to be assessed. Potential return game: Man Utd (H), Sun March 5.

2 . Joe Gomez - hamstring The centre-back has been absent for the previous two matches. Potential return game: Bournemouth (A), Sat 11 March.

3 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder has missed the previous five games with a hip problem. Klopp confirmed earlier this week Thiago was still in rehab. Potential return game: N/A

4 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger hasn't played for Liverpool since October. Diaz is earmarked to return to the first part of training next week before stepping up to full sessions after that. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April