Liverpool injury news in full ahead of the trip to Newcastle United.

Liverpool are aiming to record back-to-back victories in the Premier League when they travel to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Reds finally earned a league win in 2023 when defeating Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo were on target at Anfield.

Now Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side’s performance he was highly satisfied with isn’t a false dawn. Liverpool have underwhelmed throughout the season and sit just ninth in the table.

However, with 17 games to play, the Reds won’t be giving up on a top-four finish and qualifying for next campaign’s Champions League.

It’s Newcastle who currently occupy fourth spot, with Liverpool nine points behind. But a win at St James’ Park will see Klopp’s troops narrow the gap and have a game in hand.

Injuries have plagued the Reds throughout the season but the treatment room is starting to clear. Diogo Jota and Rberto Firmino both came off the bench against Everton while Virgil van Dijk was an unused substitute.

Ahead of the Newcastle game, here’s the latest on the injury front.

Liverpool pair Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate.

Thiago Alcantara - hip Klopp has admitted that the midfielder will be sidelined for 'a while'. The Telegraph reported that Thiago could be sidelined for up to four weeks. Potential return game: Real Madrid (A), Wednesday 15 March.

Arthur Melo - thigh The on-loan Juventus midfielder is back in training but was not in the squad against Everton. He likely needs to build up fitness having played just 13 minutes since arriving in the summer. Potential return game: Crystal Palace (A), Saturday 25 February.

Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The defender has missed the past two games. Konate has not returned to training yet but was reportedly set to be out for up to three weeks. Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Tuesday 21 February.