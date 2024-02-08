Liverpool midfielder Thiago has suffered yet another injury blow just days after making his return to action following a 10-month lay-off. The Spaniard came on late in the second half during the Reds' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in North London in what was his first appearance since featuring against West Ham in April 2023.

The Guardian reports the player has picked up a muscle issue in another set-back for the midfielder, who has played 98 times for the Reds. The former Bayern Munich player has been plagued by injury during his time at Anfield, having arrived on Merseyside from the Bundesliga giants in 2020 on a four-year deal.

That contract will run out this summer and the report adds that a contract extension is unlikely, which means Thiago would leave Anfield as a free agent come the end of the season. He has not started a game under Klopp since February 2023 due to his persistent injury problems.

He underwent surgery on his hip at the end of last season in a bid to be ready for the start of the current campaign but he suffered a couple of set-backs during his rehabilitation which delayed his return until Sunday's defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Adrian and Joel Matip are the other two senior players who are set to leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign as things stand as they enter the final months of their current deals while Mateusz Musialowski, Melkamu Frauendorf and Paul Glatzel are also coming to the ends of their respective contracts. Matip has suffered a season-ending ACL injury while Adrian is firmly third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher.