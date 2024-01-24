Thiago Silva sends defiant message to Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup final against Chelsea
Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley after edging Fulham 3-2.
Thiago Silva has insisted 'it's time' he finally wins at Wembley as Liverpool booked their spot to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.
A 1-1 draw in the semi-final second leg was enough to earn the Reds a 3-2 aggregate victory against Fulham. Luis Diaz notched the all-important goal for Jurgen Klopp's side.
And the showpiece at the national stadium will be a repeat of the 2022 final after Chelsea stormed passed Middlesbrough 6-2. Liverpool were triumphant two years ago on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The Reds also beat Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final on spot-kicks in the same season.
Silva is into his fifth season at Chelsea and has lost three domestic finals - two at the hands of Liverpool. The veteran defender is determined to finally be triumphant at the national stadium.
Silva said after the west London outfit's 5-1 second-leg win over Middlesbrough: “Now we have another final at Wembley. If I’m not mistaken, the three times I went there, I lost all three. So, I think it is time to win, right?”