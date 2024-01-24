Thiago Silva has insisted 'it's time' he finally wins at Wembley as Liverpool booked their spot to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

A 1-1 draw in the semi-final second leg was enough to earn the Reds a 3-2 aggregate victory against Fulham. Luis Diaz notched the all-important goal for Jurgen Klopp's side.

And the showpiece at the national stadium will be a repeat of the 2022 final after Chelsea stormed passed Middlesbrough 6-2. Liverpool were triumphant two years ago on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The Reds also beat Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final on spot-kicks in the same season.

Silva is into his fifth season at Chelsea and has lost three domestic finals - two at the hands of Liverpool. The veteran defender is determined to finally be triumphant at the national stadium.