Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 16, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Thiago Alcantara’s agent has insisted that the midfielder will not be leaving Liverpool and make a move to Turkey.

The country’s transfer window closes today, with Thiago said to be wanted by Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. The former Bayern Munich man has not featured for the Reds this season as he comes back from a hip injury that’s sidelined him since April. What’s more, he is also into the final year of his Anfield contract, having arrived from Bayern in the summer of 2020.

But his agent Alex Boesch, per Sports Digitale, has declared that Thiago will not be departing Anfield. He said: “My partner Jordi went to Istanbul for holiday. Thiago will not play in Turkey.”