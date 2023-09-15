Thiago Alcantara’s agent makes 14-word statement over Liverpool future amid Turkey links
Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a transfer to Turkey.
Thiago Alcantara’s agent has insisted that the midfielder will not be leaving Liverpool and make a move to Turkey.
The country’s transfer window closes today, with Thiago said to be wanted by Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. The former Bayern Munich man has not featured for the Reds this season as he comes back from a hip injury that’s sidelined him since April. What’s more, he is also into the final year of his Anfield contract, having arrived from Bayern in the summer of 2020.
But his agent Alex Boesch, per Sports Digitale, has declared that Thiago will not be departing Anfield. He said: “My partner Jordi went to Istanbul for holiday. Thiago will not play in Turkey.”
Thiago attracted interest from Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer but rebuffeda potential switch. In total, the 32-year-old has made 97 appearances for Liverpool, helping the club win the FA Cup and Carabap Cup in the 2021-22 season - as well as finish runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.