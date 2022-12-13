Four things spotted from Liverpool’s training session in Dubai on 13 December.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session on December 13, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool remain in Dubai as they prepare for the restart of the 2022-23 season.

The Reds have been in the United Arab Emirates since Monday 5 December and are enjoying warm-weather training.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were defeated 3-1 by Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup last weekend and now turn their attention to a clash against AC Milan on Friday (15.30 GMT).

Liverpool have uploaded photos from today’s training session and here are the main things we spotted.

Nunez returns

After suffering World Cup disappointment with Uruguay, Darwin Nunez has now reported back for Liverpool duty.

The striker was given a week off following his country’s anguish in Qatar, with Uruguay crashing out at the group stage.

The Reds will be hoping Nunez has had a good week of rest and continue in the same form he showed before the hiatus of the campaign.

Certainly, the former Benfica forward appeared in good spirits. He was snapped smiling and joking with Andy Robertson and James Milner, which suggests he’s managed to put his World Cup disappointment behind him.

Elliott involved

Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool a scare against Lyon. The attacking midfielder was forced off in the 29th minute after making a bright start.

Klopp allayed fears after the game, though, and admitted that the Reds ‘got lucky’ Elliott had only picked up a knock.

It appears that Elliott has already shaken off that issue. The genial England under-21 international was pictured in what appeared to be full training.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during a training session on December 13, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Keita not spotted

However, there was no Naby Keita among the photos. The midfielder has been back in full training in the Middle East after being sidelined since Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat of Manchester City in July.

Keita did come on for the final 30 minutes against Lyon, which was a big boost for both the Guinea international and the Reds.

It could well be that Liverpool are now managing Keita’s workload after that outing on Sunday. Given the length of his absence, coupled with the problems he’s endured throughout his time at Anfield, Klopp and his backroom staff won’t want to take any further risks.

The Liverpool boss indicated that Keita will play a further part against Milan during his Lyon post-match press conference.

Jones still missing

Also not snapped in training again was Curtis Jones.

Last week, the midfielder was spotted running on his own away from the main group during one session. In addition, he was not on the bench for the Lyon game.

Jones has struggled with a tibia issue all season, which has limited him to just seven appearances.