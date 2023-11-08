Dominik Szoboszlai and Joel Matip of Liverpool during a training session prior the Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC UEFA Europa League match at Axa Training Centre on November 08, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Toulouse.

A win for the Reds in the south of France will see them qualify for the knockout stage of the competition, having ran out triumphant in all three Group A games so far.

Jurgen Klopp ran the rule over his troops at the AXA Training Centre before heading off to Toulouse. Ahead of the encounter, here's what we spotted from the open session.

New midfield issue

With Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) already sidelined, Liverpool could have a new issue in midfield.

That is because Ryan Gravenberch could not be spotted with the rest of his team-mates. The 21-year-old featured for 82 minutes in last Sunday's 1-1 draw at Luton Town and has started four of the Reds' past five games. However, Gravenberch did not rub shoulders with Mo Salah and co. in Kirkby. There's now a wait as to whether he will indeed be available against Toulouse.

Jones doubtful

Klopp could be slightly short of senior midfield options, with Curtis Jones also not involved. The academy product recently served a three-match Premier League suspension and was able to be involved against Luton. But Jones was not risked because of a minor fitness issue.

Liverpool may well again be taking a cautious approach with the former England under-21 international given his niggling injury problems last season. Andy Robertson (shoulder) continues his recovery.

Youngsters set to be involved

Klopp has used the Europa League to give opportunities to the fledgling members of his squad first-team opportunities. In the 5-1 romp over Toulouse at Anfield, Luke Chambers made his full debut while Calum Scanlon and James McConnell came off the bench for respective bows.