Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Jarell Quansah in Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

A third Liverpool defender has withdrawn from duty for the international break.

The Reds have already seen Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold pull out of the France and England squad respectively. Konate has missed Jurgen Klopp's side's last two matches against Newcastle United and Aston Villa because of injury.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, limped off in the 71st minute of the 3-0 victory over Villa with a hamstring issue.

It was Jarell Quansah who came on to replace Liverpool's captain for the day at Anfield. The 20-year-old was making his second Premier League appearance having also come on in the dramatic win against Newcastle.

But now Quansah will also remain on Merseyside during the break. The centre-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, will not represent England under-20s. Quansah represented the young Lions at the under-20 World Cup over the summer.

A Liverpool statement said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

“The Liverpool vice-captain will miss his country's fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland with the issue that forced him off in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa. Alexander-Arnold will now complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Reds' medical staff at the AXA Training Centre.

“Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah has also withdrawn from the England U20s set-up.”