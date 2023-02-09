With Liverpool’s defence coming under heavy fire this season, could this free transfer be a perfect signing to replace Joel Matip in the summer?

Liverpool’s defence has been uncharasterically poor for a number of reasons this season and fans have been dismayed by their team’s form following last year’s highs.

From being two games away from a historic quadruple, this season has been quite the contrast, as the Reds are struggling in all areas of the pitch. The defence is the latest area to come in for closer scrutiny.

Injuries have come at a regular rate to all of the centre-backs and it has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side struggle to get any sort of consistency. Most recently, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have come under heavy fire following the 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Matip, 31, has been an incredible free signing having joined in 2016 and gone onto make 181 apperances. He has been a key player during the era of success under Klopp. However, he’s missed 71 games through injury since 2019 and as he enters the final 18 months of his deal, some are ready to cash in on the defender in the summer.

These opinions came to a head over the weekend as Matip struggled against Wolves, turning the ball into his own net for the first goal as well as struggling to sense and cut out danger, like we’re used to seeing him do.

Coming full circle, its coincidental that Liverpool could go and sign a young, promising Bundesliga defender in the summer to replace Matip, who also will be available as a free agent. That player is Evan Ndicka.

Starring for Frankfurt over the last couple of seasons, the 23-year-old has been one of Europe’s best kept secrets and his deal is set to expire in the summer, with a whole host of European clubs in the race for his signature.

He’s young, physcially gifted, capable on the ball and more than suit’s Klopp’s high-line and current system. Plus, since 2018 he’s only missed eight games through injury meaning he would offer more stability than their current crop of injury-prone defenders.

Still have your doubts over him? Well, he was instrumental in the German side winning the Europa League for the first time last season, in a campaign that saw them become only the third team to win the tournament without losing a game.

Frankfurt sit fifth in the table and boast the fourth best defence in Germany and they are currently preparing for a Champions League knockout tie against the in-form runaway Serie A leaders Napoli - a great chance for the Frenchman to put himself in the shop window.