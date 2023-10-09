Danny Murphy. Picture: BBC

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool will challenge for the Premier League title through 'risk and reward' football.

The Reds are currently three points off the pace of joint leaders Tottenham and Arsenal after eight matches. Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 2-2 draw at Brighton yesterday in what proved a seesaw affair. Liverpool were below par in the first half and fell behind through their own miscommunication at the back yet went into the break ahead via a quickfire Mo Salah double.

The Reds spurned a gilt-edged chance to increase their advantage in the second half when substitute Ryan Gravenberch struck the bar before Lewis Dunk equalised for Brighton with 12 minutes remaining.

Given the significant change to the squad during the summer transfer window, Murphy reckons that Klopp will be happy with Liverpool start to the season. And if they are to challenge for the silverware, playing on the front foot will be necessary although goals will be conceded on the way.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, the ex-Reds midfielder said: "From Liverpool's perspective, going away to Brighton, I thought it was courageous. They played risk and reward football, Klopp loves that anyway, but even more so today. They're playing through the lines, which they always do, Salah is coming off the wide area and [Andy] Robertson was in the centre-forward position early in the game.

“That said to me that Liverpool are going for this. Of course, with that, it can cause you problems. For the [second goal], Dunk gives the ball away but to do that, you have to be high up to be able to create confusion in the Brighton backline.

“When they do it another time, it's brave, it doesn't quite happen for them and they're out because Brighton are a quality side. That's the risk but this is the benefit and I think the rewards outweighs the risk for Liverpool and this is how they're going to compete for the title.