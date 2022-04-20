This is what Fabio Carvalho has said about his future ahead of Liverpool summer move

Fabio Carvalho is primed to move to Liverpool this summer after his Fulham contract expires.

Fabio Carvalho has admitted talk of a move to Liverpool has impacted his form somewhat.

The midfielder has enjoyed a dream season and helped the Cottagers seal a return back to the Premier League last night.

Fulham defeated Preston North End 3-0 to ensure Championship promotion was secured.

Carvalho netted the second goal for Marco Silva's side. It was the teenager's 10th goal in 34 appearances.

Carvalho's switch to Liverpool broke down at the 11th hour on January transfer deadline day.

He's now expected to complete a transfer to Anfield in the summer when his Fulham contract expires.

And while Carvalho's wary of the speculation, he insists his main focus is on ensuring the Cottagers win the Championship title.

Speaking to the club's match-day programme ahead of the Preston game, he said: “I've tried not to let it affect me but I'm only human.

“I'm obviously aware of those stories, even if it's only subconsciously. I think it has affected me a bit.

“But what I can say is that I'm determined to keep working hard for Fulham.

“Whenever I step out onto the pitch wearing a Fulham shirt, I will give it my all.