Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory over Brentford to move seven points clear of Arsenal.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Liverpool are ‘a level above Arsenal’ after his side suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

The Reds left it late to earn a 2-0 win over the Bees at the Gtec Community Stadium. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to fire two stoppage-time goals and move Liverpool seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table ahead of second-placed Arsenal’s clash against Aston Villa.

Arne Slot’s visitors were dominant for much of the encounter and limited Brentford to a dearth of clear-cut chances. It was Liverpool’s first league win of the new year, arresting a run of draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, and another step closer to being crowned champions.

Despite his side showing plenty of resolve. Frank had no complaints being defeated by the ‘best team in the world’ - and has backed the Reds to win the top-flight crown. He said via BBC Sport: “I think we just played [Manchester] City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me they're a level above the two teams. They're complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They're so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It's the best team in the Premier League and the world. They're huge favourites to win it [the title]."

Liverpool had a total of 37 shots throughout the game. But Brentford carried a threat of their own and it might have been different had Mikel Damsgaard netted from close range in the fifth minute. Frank admitted that the Bees did lack a cutting edge but praised Liverpool’s centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

He added: "I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now. We did a lot of things right. We defended very well. We gave the opportunities away but not too big.

"We probably lacked the final cutting edge. We had some good chances and opportunities that never became opportunities because of the last pass or touch. Their centre-backs were exceptionally good.

"It's a deflection that [could] drops anywhere else because he blocks the cross but it dropped perfectly for him [Trent Alexander-Arnold] to play into Nunez. Tough to take but pleased with performance. We always try to win the game from minute one despite who's coming here. We knew they'd have the ball a bit more but we believed we could win the game.”