Thomas Frank reckons Brentford deserved a point in their loss to Liverpool an Anfield.

The Reds picked up a sixth successive victory courtesy of Mo Salah’s 13th-minute goal. Brenford enjoyed spells where they threatened Jurgen Klopp’s side but struggled to create any real clear-cut chances.

Brentford remain 10th in the Premier League - well above a club of their stature are expected to finish with just three matches to play.

But Frank felt that his side could have been better against Liverpool in the attacking areas to get something from the game. The Bees head coach said: “We in many ways performed well enough to get something from this game. Besides one thing, I'll come back to that, I’m very happy with the performance.

“I think we started well in the first half - they had the goal and the [Darwin] Nunez [chance]. The goal we could have done better in a few situations, the second phase of a set-piece. Besides that, we got better and better throughout the game and our high pressure was really good. It frustrated and caused problems and created some chances from winning it high.

“We were brave because they are the team that have the most pace but were willing to take that risk then we have the marginal offside goal to Bryan Mbeumo that could have changed the game.

When [Virgil] van Dijk, [Ibrahima] Konate and Fabinho - their three defensive players get a yellow - we have done something right and a yellow card for Alisson [Becker] for time-wasting at Anfield.

A lot of positives and the final bit we missed was the last quality in the cross or passing to create bigger chances. On another day, the delivery we put have put in the box could have created the chances for a goal so overall satisfied but disappointed we lost.

