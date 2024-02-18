Brentford manager Thomas Frank. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford's defending in their loss against Liverpool was found wanting - as he felt his side made uncharacteristic errors.

The Reds delivered an emphatic 4-1 triumph at the Gtec Community Stadium to stay two points at the top of the Premier League table. Brentford did have early opportunities, with Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney firing wide before Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for the visitors in the 35th minute when he rounded off a swift counter-attack.

Liverpool stepped their foot on the gas in the second period, with Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah - making his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury - on target. Toney did reduce the arrears for the Bees but Cody Gakpo rounded off the triumph for the Reds in the closing stages.

Frank, speaking at his post-match press conference, was wary that Brentford would have to be 'perfect' if they were to topple the leaders and mistakes cost them.

The Brentford boss said: "I thought we were brilliant in the first 35 minutes. We were the best team and created a lot of good moments. On a day, we should have shown the last quality to create a bigger chance or goal.

"We concede the first goal. We know we are a team that are very good at offensive set-pieces. We know we face a team that are very good at offensive transitions, probably the best in the world and also very good from their defensive set-pieces, we are completely aware of that.

