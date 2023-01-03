Brentford claimed another memorable win in the Premier League having beaten Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he wasn’t surprise by his side’s performance in their defeat of Liverpool.

The Bees took another huge scalp this season after they delivered a deserved 3-1 victory over the Reds - all without injured talisman Ivan Toney.

An Ibrahima Konate own goal and a header from Yoane Wissa gave Brentford the lead at half-time - having also had two goals disallowed for offside.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got Jurgen Klopp’s side back into the game after the break before Bryan Mbeumo rounded off a another memorable victory for the London outfit. They’ve also defeated Manchester United and Manchester City this term.

On the win, Frank told Sky Sports: “I can’t say they are surprising me, the players, but they keep impressing me. Obviously, a fantastic result for us in many, many ways but do what you’re capable of doing against Liverpool [is] very impressive.

“I would say it would be silly to say no (he had questions about his own team) because Ivan has been such a key player for us and been fantastic. If you asked me if I want to play him, of course I want to. But we need more than 11 players and Wissa came in and scored. He’s our second top scorer in the Premier League in the past two seasons and been fantastic.

“We knew he’s good to run in behind and that decision in the box for the second goal is something he’s good at. We still knew we wanted to play in behind. Maybe with Ivan up there is a little bit easier but the approach was the same.”

On the game, Frank told Brentford’s website: “We needed to defend very well, it’s a key thing. For example, the block Ben Mee put in on the goal-line to save it in the first half was so impressive.

“And then, in general, the low defending I think we did very well, but also we wanted to press high, it’s important that we have both, so we can’t just be defending low.

“Set-pieces are key and we’ve also been really good on the counters.”