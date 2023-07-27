Jordan Henderson has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights (Image: Getty Images)

Thomas Hitzlsperger has expressed his disappointment that Jordan Henderson has left Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder’s departure from the Reds to join Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal has been confirmed.

Henderson was a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community and has called for more inclusivity in football. He also wore rainbow laces on the road to England reach the final of Euro 2020.

However, in Saudi Arabia homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death.

Hitszlsperger became the most high-profile footballer to date when he came out as gay in 2013. And he’s delivered his verdict on Henderson’s decision to move to the Gulf state.