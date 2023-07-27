Thomas Hitzlsperger has expressed his disappointment that Jordan Henderson has left Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.
The midfielder’s departure from the Reds to join Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal has been confirmed.
Henderson was a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community and has called for more inclusivity in football. He also wore rainbow laces on the road to England reach the final of Euro 2020.
However, in Saudi Arabia homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death.
Hitszlsperger became the most high-profile footballer to date when he came out as gay in 2013. And he’s delivered his verdict on Henderson’s decision to move to the Gulf state.
The former Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton midfielder wrote on Twitter: “So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to Saudi Arabia. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play. Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead! I did believe for a while that his support for the LGBT+ community would be genuine. Silly me…”