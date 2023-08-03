Register
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilkos on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Thomas Tuchel pays Liverpool the ultimate compliment as Chelsea opener looms

Liverpool fell to a 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly.

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:44 BST

Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his Bayern Munich players after their victory over ‘one of the top teams in Europe’ in Liverpool.

Th Reds brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Singapore with a 4-3 loss to the Bundesliga champions.

The game proved an entertaining affair with Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz on target for Jurgen Klopp side. But Liverpool twice threw away the lead as Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and youngsters Josip Stanisic and Frans Kratrig all bagged for Bayern.

Most Popular

And Tuchel was pleased that his side took another step forward in their summer preparations and saluted a team performance.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Bayern boss said: "It's a terrific end to the tour to Asia, after ten exhausting and energy-sapping days. It was a good performance and a good result. I'm very happy we were able to perform like that at the end of the tour and get a win against one of the top teams in Europe.

“We'll continue to focus on the process of getting better and growing as a team. The game shows we're on the right track. You can only win against Liverpool if you perform as a team. We went behind twice, picked ourselves up again, didn't give up. There's still some time until the season starts, we still have some more steps to take, but we're on the right track.”

Liverpool start the 2023-24 Premier League season with a trip to Tuchel’s former club Chelsea on Sunday 13 August.

Related topics:Thomas TuchelChelsea