Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his Bayern Munich players after their victory over ‘one of the top teams in Europe’ in Liverpool.

Th Reds brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Singapore with a 4-3 loss to the Bundesliga champions.

The game proved an entertaining affair with Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz on target for Jurgen Klopp side. But Liverpool twice threw away the lead as Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and youngsters Josip Stanisic and Frans Kratrig all bagged for Bayern.

And Tuchel was pleased that his side took another step forward in their summer preparations and saluted a team performance.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Bayern boss said: "It's a terrific end to the tour to Asia, after ten exhausting and energy-sapping days. It was a good performance and a good result. I'm very happy we were able to perform like that at the end of the tour and get a win against one of the top teams in Europe.

“We'll continue to focus on the process of getting better and growing as a team. The game shows we're on the right track. You can only win against Liverpool if you perform as a team. We went behind twice, picked ourselves up again, didn't give up. There's still some time until the season starts, we still have some more steps to take, but we're on the right track.”

