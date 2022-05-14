Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he will this morning decide on his Chelsea starting line-up to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

And the Blues boss has hinted Romelu Lukaku will start at Wembley having done 'everything to stay on the pitch' of late.

The Reds aim to win their second trophy of the season when they face Chelsea later today (16.30 BST).

Jurgen Klopp's troops claimed the Carabao Cup when defeating the Stamford Bridge outfit on penalties in February following a 0-0 draw after extra-time.

Lukaku cost Chelsea £97.5 million last summer but did not start the Carabao Cup final amid a largely disappointing season.

However, the striker has hit some form having bagged three goals in his past two outings.

Tuchel has a decision whether to stick with Lukaku leading the front line or instead bring in Kai Havertz.

Asked if there's a chance both could start in yesterday’s press conference, the Chelsea boss replied: "I can also play both although they lack a bit of a feeling of a perfect fit together.

"It's very likely one of the two but we will not give the line-up today.

“But listen, Romelu played lately and scored lately and did everything to stay on the pitch.