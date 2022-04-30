Liverpool can move to the summit of the Premier League with victory over Newcastle this afternoon.

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park today (12.30).

The Reds continue their assault on four fronts, with each game being treated as a cup final from now until the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men eased to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg earlier this week.

Why Liverpool defeated a side who knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out of Europe’s elite club competition was because of the humility they showed.

Indeed, that’s the sort of attitude that Klopp will once again be demanded against the Magpies.

Having once been heavy favourites for relegation, it’s now a case of how high Newcastle could finish in the table.

Eddie Howe has carried out a magnificent job since taking the hot seat, with the Magpies now ninth in the table after four successive victories.

Klopp could be tempted to make some changes to the Liverpool team that beat Villarreal.

And a win will see the Reds move top of the table and pile the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their trip to Leeds United later in the evening.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Leading the race for the Golden Glove and will be desperate for another clean sheet. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Was superb against Villarreal and a similar performance is needed. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Been Klopp’s preferred centre-back next to van Dijk for the majority of the Premier League season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Set for a physical battle with Newcastle striker Chris Wood. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images