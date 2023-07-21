Register
Things spotted from Liverpool training in Germany as Jordan Henderson absent.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:35 BST
Footage from Liverpool training. Picture: Liverpool FC/YouTubeFootage from Liverpool training. Picture: Liverpool FC/YouTube
Footage from Liverpool training. Picture: Liverpool FC/YouTube

Liverpool have continued to be put through their paces during a pre-season training camp in Germany.

The Reds are currently on day seven at their Black Forest base. They defeated 2.Bundesliga side Karlsruher 4-2 in their opening friendly of the summer while they now work towards a clash against Greuther Furth on Monday.

Liverpool broadcast today's training session, with Jordan Henderson absent. The Reds captain was omitted from the squad for the Karlsruher by manager Jurgen Klopp amid interest from Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq. It was reported yesterday that Henderson had left the training camp to consider his future.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a £12 million fee with the Saudi Pro League outfit managed by Kop legend Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic were not involved with the rest of their team-mates. Both midfielders are on the comeback trail from injury. Thiago underwent hip surgery towards the end of last season while Bajcetic had an operation for an adductor problem in March.

However, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have now linked up with Klopp's side. They were given extra time off after helping England under-21s to European Championships glory and underwent their first training session.

