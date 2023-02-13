Three Liverpool players ruled out of Everton derby - and six doubtful

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool look set to be without Thiago Alcantara for tonight's Merseyside derby.

The midfielder has suffered a hip injury ahead of Everton's visit to Anfield. Thiago has started the Reds' past 10 appearances in all competitions but was not spotted in training earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp admitted the Spain international has a hip flexor issue. What's more, The Telegraph has subsequently reported that Thiago could be on the sidelines for up to four weeks.

The former Bayern Munich man is one of four key players unlikely to feature. Virgil van Dijk is back in training but Klopp conceded it's looking unlikely the centre-back will return from a hamstring injury he sustained against Brentford on 2 January.

Fellow defender Ibrahima Konate is still working back from a hamstring issue of his own. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz will remain absent until last month, having not played since October because of a knee injury.

Roberto Firmino (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are back in full training. It remains to be seen whether they'll make the squad. Firmino hasn't played since the restart of the season after the World Cup while Arthur has managed just 13 minutes of action since arriving on loan from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day.

The Telegraph reports Calvin Ramsay has a long-term injury despite being in training on Thursday. One player who was not spotted, though, was Fabio Carvalho. The versatile 20-year-old recently missed two games with a minor issue.

Fellow youngster Ben Doak has also had a small problem but recently posted on social media that he would be 'back soon'.

However, Diogo Jota (calf) may be back on the bench. The striker has not played since being stretchered off in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in October. Much will depend on how he’s looked in training.