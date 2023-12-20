A look at some of the likely and unlikely Liverpool signings as the final weeks of 2023 tick down.

Liverpool had a busy summer transfer window and now the talks are ramping up over their potential spending next year. After restructuring their midfield, there are other areas of concern to address once January rolls around but there are talks already brewing over potential moves at the end of the season as well.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to add some new personnel to his ranks next year as certain first team players are due to leave the club, including those nearing the end of their contracts and the potential exit for Mohamed Salah too.

Taking a look at some of the biggest links on the rumour mill lately, we've put together the business that Liverpool may be most likely or unlikely to get over the line in 2024.

1 . Kalvin Phillips — unlikely The midfielder has been on Liverpool's radar for a while now but there a fleet of other clubs also interested, with a few ahead in the running.

2 . Pedro Neto — unlikely Talks of interest from the Reds have gone quiet over recent months and Gary O'Neil has since stressed that Neto is 'incredibly happy' at Wolves.

3 . Maxence Lacroix — likely Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-back and journalist Dean Jones has described Lacroix as someone the Reds will 'probably set out to sign' next year.

4 . Douglas Luiz — unlikely Liverpool have shown firm interest in the midfielder but with Aston Villa flying high right now, and the player himself admitting he is happy where he is, it will be hard to budge him in 2024.