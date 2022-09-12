Liverpool face Ajax in the Champions League and have trained at their AXA Training Centre today.

Liverpool have been finalising their preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Ajax at Anfield (20.00 BST).

The Reds underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre as they look to bounce back from their horrendous 4-1 loss at Napoli last week.

Here are three things we spotted from training.

Carvalho back

Amid a raft of injury problems, Liverpool do at least have one boost.

Fabio Carvalho missed the Napoli loss, having suffered a knee injury in the 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Carvalho was back in training during his pre-match press conference.

And that indeed is the case as the attacking midfielder continues to work his way into contention.

Five youngsters involved

Given the injury issues that are troubling Liverpool, Klopp has again supplemented training with several youngsters.

Stefan Bajcetic has made fine progress this season. The 17-year-old is now a regular on the bench due to Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all unavailable.

In terms of outfielders, defenders Luke Chambers and Isaac Mabaya were again involved in the session. The pair both featured prominently in pre-season.

And in the goalkeeping department, Fabian Mrozek and Marcelo Pitaluga joined Alisson Becker and Adrian.

Arthur hint

There will no doubt be some supporters hopeful that Arthur Melo will be handed a full debut.

The midfielder joined Liverpool on a season-loan loan from Juventus and came off the bench against Napoli.

However, there is a decent chance he’ll again be on the bench.

After the warm-ups were completed, the Reds squad got the balls at their feet and split off for some casual passing.

Interestingly, Arthur joined Bajcetic, Mabaya and Chambers. He then split off with Bajcetic when playing longer passes.