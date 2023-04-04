Liverpool are aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 loss against Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Liverpool are aiming to banish their recent woes when they face Chelsea tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds are still licking their wounds after suffering a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Manchester City last weekend. Despite taking the lead through Mo Salah and going into half-time level, Jurgen Klopp’s troops delivered what he described as an ‘awful’ second-half display.

Liverpool have suffered three successive defeats in all competitions and Klopp has declared he will make changes at Stamford Bridge.

With barely anything going right of late, perhaps a surprise could provide the inspiration needed to somehow get the Reds back on track in their bid for an unlikely Premier League top-four finish.

With that in mind, here are three wildcard decisions that could well prove the trick.

Arthur Melo handed a maiden start

As things stand, the midfielder will go down alongside some of the most infamous players to have ever been signed by Liverpool.

Recruited on summer transfer deadline day amid an injury crisis, the arrival of Arthur has been rather futile. He's totalled just 13 minutes of action so far, largely down to a four-month lay-off after suffering a thigh injury.

However, it is somewhat interesting that Arthur has been on the bench for the past two Premier League games. Granted, he's done no more than make up the numbers in those matches but he's been picked ahead of Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho.

In his credit, Arthur has represented two of the world's most prestigious clubs in Barcelona and Juventus. He's also capped 22 times for Brazil. Perhaps an unknown quantity could provide the required spark.

Fabio Carvalho given a chance

It's been a difficult maiden campaign for the youngster at Anfield. After mesmerising in the Championship with Fulham last season, Carvalho has been a peripheral figure for Liverpool - especially in recent months. Having made 20 appearances in all competitions, the Portugal under-21 international has been handed just eight minutes of Premier League action in the past 15 games. He wasn't even on the bench at City.

Clearly, he is accilimatising for Klopp's methods. Yet he does have two top-flight goals to his name, as well as recording 11 goals and eight assists at Chelsea's near neighbours Fulham last season.

Carvalho's looked more comfortable playing on the left of the front three although he can also operate in the middle of midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold moved into midfield

For several seasons, there has been clamour from both fans and pundits alike for Alexander-Arnold to be moved into midfield.

And as his defensive frailties continue to be exposed, those calls are unlikely to relent.

In successive games against Real Madrid and Man City, Alexander-Arnold’s performances have come under scrutiny.

Certainly, Jamie Carragher believes that the England international’s future could be in the middle of the park - especially if Liverpool are no longer dominating games like they used to.

