Scotland earned a 2-1 win over Poland with Ben Doak again starring.

Andy Robertson was the toast of Scotland after he fired his country to a last-gasp victory over Poland.

The Liverpool left-back netted in the 93rd minute to earn the Tartan Army a 2-1 win last night. Robertson, Scotland’s captain, latched on to John Souttar’s cross to spark euphoric celebrations in Warsaw. Steve Clarke’s side finished third in Nations League A1 and will now face a two-legged play-off in March in a bid to remain in the top tier of the competition.

But Robertson was not the only Liverpool player who earned plenty of plaudits. Ben Doak’s reputation continues to rise and he has become a bona fide starter in the Tartan Army’s side. In last week’s 1-0 victory over Croatia, Doak - presently on loan at Middlesbrough - ran amok against Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol and played a significant part in John McGinn’s late winner.

And it took just three minutes for Doak to again display his prowess and his cutback picked out Aston Villa’s McGinn to sweep home. Doak, 19, is thriving, having made an impressive start at Boro and taking that form onto the international stage. And it’s fair to say that the Scottish media were all impressed by the former Celtic winger’s performance as he garnered rave reviews.

The National delivered Doak an 8/10 player rating and commented: “He lit up the game against Croatia on Friday night as he dominated Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol. It didn’t take the 19-year-old long to get motoring once again. Electric over a couple of yards, he took on his man before picking out McGinn with his cutback to the edge of the Polish box on three minutes. Continued to go at their left back and didn’t let up. Was surprised to see him go off when he did after another top showing.”

The Daily Record agreed as they handed Doak - who has made seven Liverpool appearances - the same score and said: “Scotland’s new livewire was at it again here. Went at Zalewski at every turn and conjured up a super assist for McGinn’s opener. Electric.”

Meanwhile, our sister title The Scotsman was a tad harsher and handed Doak a mark of 7.5/10. Mark Atkinson said: “Was there any doubt he would start? The jet-heeled winger picked up from where he left off against Croatia, supplying John McGinn for the opening goal with a nice pass and then consistently driving at the Polish defence. As expected for one so young at 18, he doesn't get everything right in the final moment, but he was Scotland's most dangerous outlet yet again. A player who gets you on the edge of your seat. Came off on 66 minutes for Ryan Christie.”

The Daily Mail handed Doak the same rating and commented: “Set up McGinn’s goal and once again showed no hesitation in taking on his marker. His sense of adventure was thrilling.”

Liverpool will undoubtedly be delighted with Doak’s upward trajectory and keeping a close eye on how he continues to develop. Doak will now head back to Middlesbrough, who are seventh in the Championship and face Oxford United on Saturday.