Tom Werner smiled and shook hands with those on the Anfield touchline before kick-off. Liverpool's players got the same treatment as they ran out onto the pitch to warm-up before the encounter against West Ham.

The last time the Reds' chairman was at the stadium was May 2022. On that occasion, victory over Wolves on the final day of the campaign was not enough to yield Liverpool the title, finishing runners-up to Manchester City for the third time of Fenway Sports Group's tenure. That season, the Reds almost achieved footballing immortality as they fell two games short of an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp will scarcely be thinking that is achievable this term. Yet the Liverpool boss might even be surprised at how impressively his new-look side have started. A 3-1 win against West Ham earned the Reds a fifth successive Premier League triumph - and sixth in all competitions. Werner, principal owner John Henry and the rest of the FSG top brass may hold similar sentiment to Klopp and will heed what the Liverpool manager believes is achievable.

But after splashing out around £150 million in the summer transfer window, Werner got the evidence that it appears money well spent. FSG relish deals that represent value for money. In a summer that saw Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo all on the move for deals in excess of £100 million respectively, Liverpool paid out a combined £95 million for Domink Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Sozbozszlai was outstanding again against West Ham, having acclimatised impeccably to the demands of the Premier League since arriving from RB Leipzig for £60 million. Perhaps only Mo Salah, who bagged the opener from the penalty spot, has been more important.

Mac Allister already had substantial experience in the English top flight with Brighton although he's still a relative novice operating in the number-six role. It was the Argentina international's ball over the top that engineered what would prove the decisive goal from Darwin Nunez.

At times last season, some at FSG may have indeed questioned whether an initial fee of £64 million was worth it for Nunez. The striker endured a turbulent maiden campaign on Merseyside as he struggled to adapt to Klopp’s methods. However, he now has five goal contributons this term - in just 230 minutes of action. While Klopp was impressed with the cameos of Diogo Jota, who notched the third goal, and Cody Gakpo, the berth to spearhead the Reds' attack currently belongs with Nunez.

