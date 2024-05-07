Michael Olise celebrates with manager Oliver Glasner after scoring in Crystal Palace's 4-0 win over Man Utd. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has admitted there is ‘no guarantee’ he’ll be able to star players at the club this summer.

Michael Olise has been in magnificent form since Glasner took over from Roy Hodgson in the Selhurst Dark hot seat. Olise netted twice in Monday night’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United as Palace recorded a fourth win in five games. The France under-21 international has recorded nine goals and four assists in 17 appearances this campaign and has been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

Marc Guehi is another who the Reds have reportedly monitored. The centre-back made his return from a long-term knee injury off the bench in the United victory and will be hoping to be named in the England squad for the European Championships.

Eberechi Eze is Palace’s other prized asset, having scored eight times and created five goals in 29 outings throughout 2023-24.

The Eagles will be expecting interest in the trio ahead of the summer transfer window opening. Olise and Eze are under contract until 2027, with Guehi’s deal expiring the previous year. And while Glasner hopes that Palace can retain their key man, he confessed they might be ‘too good’ to remain in south London.

“What we can do is show that Crystal Palace is the right place for every single player,” Glasner said via the Evening Standard.

“It’s important that the level Crystal Palace are playing fits to the level that the players are playing at — in both directions. If a player is too good for Crystal Palace, the possibility that he changes the club is high. The same the other way, if the quality of Crystal Palace is too high for a player.”

“All we can do is show our ambition, show them they are very important players for us, show them from a sports perspective that we are competitive with many teams in the Premier League, that we want to improve, and that they play key parts in our system.