A look at some of the most famous Liverpool fans and their net worths.

As one of the biggest and most historic clubs in the world, Liverpool are followed by fans far and wide.

With one of the biggest global supports, it’s no surprise that the Reds are followed by some of the rich and famous, both here in the UK and abroad.

It has been an enjoyable few years to be a Liverpool fans, with the glory days returning from the Reds. Jurgen Klopp and his men have won a Premier League, a Champions League and many more honours in the last few years.

And that success will have been enjoyed by some of Liverpool’s most famous fans. Here we take a look at some of those supporters, including actors, athletes and singers.

We have also pulled together the net worth of each of the celebrities. We have used Celebrity Net Worth for all of the figures to ensure fairness to all, given net worths can vary widely from source to source.

Take a look below as we count down to the richest Reds.

9. Angelina Jolie. Net worth - £107.4m Moving into the super-rich...Jolie followed Liverpool during her time with Brad Pitt, and she is said to still be fond of the Reds following their split.

8. Gary Barlow. Net worth - £111.8m Take That frontman Gary Barlow is a big Liverpool fans, often spotted at Anfield.

7. Liam Neeson. Net worth - £129.7m Neeson once said: "I did support Liverpool as a young boy and well into my teens."

6. Daniel Craig. Net worth - £161.1m It's well-known that the latest James Bond is a Red.