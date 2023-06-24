The Premier League features some of the most well followed and popular teams in world football - with one of those sides being Lierpool football club.

With the Reds enjoying considerable success across the last five years, the club has seen it’s popularity risen, with one report from 2022 claiming that they had overtook Manchester United as the most popular club in America for example. In terms of their social media following, they boast over 44 million followers on Facebook, 23.8million on Twitter and over 42million on Instagram.

Their style of play, recognisable names, charismatic coach and unwavering fan-base have made them one of the most talked about and watched teams of recent years and they are one of the most popular in the UK.

To put this to the test, we've decided to look at the most googled teams, using a study that reveals the average search volume across the last 12 months.

1 . Manchester United 39,787,900 Photo: Julian Finney

2 . Leeds United 37,788,180

3 . Newcastle United 20,692,370

4 . Liverpool 20,462,760