As one of the biggest and most historic clubs in the world, Liverpool have a number of celebrity fans.
Liverpool have one of the biggest global fanbases in sport, so it’s no real surprise to find that some of those Reds are rich and famous.
From Hollywood film stars, global sporting icons and musical legends to local lads made good, we have pulled together a list of Liverpool’s celebrity fans and their net worth.
We’ve used Celebrity Net Worth for all of the data to ensure we are not comparing figures from various sources. Take a look below as we count down to the richest Reds.
1. Top 10 famous Liverpool fans in net worth order
A look at some of the most famous Liverpool fans and their net worths.
2. Kim Cattrall. Net worth - £33.2 million
The Canadian Sex and the City actress was born in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, and has since been a life long fan of the Reds. Back in 2014, Cattrall took to Twitter saying “Whoever doubts my love of @LFC and Liverpool can kiss this gals a**” followed by a picture of her character Samantha.
3. Chris De Burgh. Net worth - £41.5 million
A regular at Anfield, the ‘Lady in Red’ singer took to Facebook in 2020 to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League. He is pictured here in the directors box before the Steven Gerrard Testimonial Match between Liverpool and Olympiacos in 2013.
Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Caroline Wozniacki. Net worth - £41.5 million
Former Australian Open Champion Wozniacki has been a lifelong Liverpool supporter and was ‘happy and proud’ when her side won the Premier League title back in 2020. Steven Gerrard sent her a personalised message in February 2020 and the tennis star told her social media following just how elated she was.
Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images