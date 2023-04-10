The assistant referee has been accused of elbowing the Liverpool defender in a moment of madness.

Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock claims the alleged elbow by an assistant referee on Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal was ‘totally unacceptable’.

TV replays appear to show linesman Constantine Hatzidakis lashing out at Robertson as the pair headed off the pitch during half-time at Anfield.

The Scotland captain had approached Hatzidakis to bemoan an earlier decision and the official appeared to raise an elbow at the player. An angry Robertson was then booked when he approached referee Paul Tierney to complain.

There has been widespread criticism of the assistant referee’s actions and he has been stood down by refereeing body PGMOL while an FA investigation is conducted.

Discussing the incident on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Warnock, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher and former England women’s international Sue Smith all condemned the actions of the linesman.

“You can’t throw an elbow, you can’t do that, it’s totally unacceptable!” Warnock said.

Smith added: “I understand the point that Andy Robertson was in his face talking to him, wanting him to turn around but you cannot react like that with an elbow. If he’d just turned around and said ‘What do you want to discuss? What do you want to talk about’ but I think when you respond with an elbow, I think that’s completely unacceptable.”

Gallagher detailed that PGMOL will speak to the respective parties, Robertson, Hatzidakis and any potential witnesses as well as looking at any footage before making any decisions.

