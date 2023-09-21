Register
Tottenham Hotspur release statement as big news confirmed ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool travel to Tottenham at the end of the month.

By Will Rooney
Published 21st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 06:58 BST
Tottenham Hotspur will be without Ivan Perisic for their upcoming clash against Liverpool - as he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old suffered an ACL injury in training and will require surgery. Perisic has featured in all six of Spurs’ games so far as they sit second in the Premier League table. But Spurs will not be able to call on the experienced Croatia international when the Reds travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 30 September.

A Spurs statement said: “We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee.

“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Ivan will then commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.” Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are also currently sidelined for Tottenham.

