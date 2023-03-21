Tottenham look set to sack Antonio Conte.

The Telegraph claims that the Italian's situation is 'is rated as pretty much irretrievable' in north London after hit outburst last weekend.

Conte slammed his players after Tottenham's 3-3 draw at Southampton, having thrown away a two-goal lead. He’s since flown back to Italy, with chairman Daniel Levy in discussions over Conte’s future.

Conte said: “They don’t play for something important, yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment. Until now I try to hide the situation but now, no, because I repeat I don’t want to see what I have seen today."

Spurs also crashed out of the Champions League last-16 at the hands of AC Milan.

Tottenham are pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, with Liverpool seven points behind but with two games in hand.