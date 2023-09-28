Liverpool and Spurs injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool make a quick turnaround to action when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Reds have made a superb start to the 2023-24 season, especially given their struggles last term and making significant changes to their squad over the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won seven successive matches, with the only blot on their copybook coming in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day. Since then, Liverpool have won their subsequent six league games, as well as their Europa League opening fixture and marched into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-1 triumph over Leicester City.

Yet they face what many will deem their toughest test to date against a Tottenham side who’ve been earning rave reviews since Ange Postecogleu took charge in the summer. Spurs are fourth in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder is doing individual training as he battles back from a hip injury that has sidelined him since April.

Conor Bradley - out The Northern Ireland international continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - doubt The defender returned to training this week but much will depend if Liverpool deem him ready to feature.