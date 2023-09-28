Register
Tottenham vs Liverpool team news: six players ruled out and five doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Spurs injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST

Liverpool make a quick turnaround to action when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Reds have made a superb start to the 2023-24 season, especially given their struggles last term and making significant changes to their squad over the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won seven successive matches, with the only blot on their copybook coming in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day. Since then, Liverpool have won their subsequent six league games, as well as their Europa League opening fixture and marched into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-1 triumph over Leicester City.

Yet they face what many will deem their toughest test to date against a Tottenham side who’ve been earning rave reviews since Ange Postecogleu took charge in the summer. Spurs are fourth in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

The midfielder is doing individual training as he battles back from a hip injury that has sidelined him since April.

1. Thiago Alcantara - out

The midfielder is doing individual training as he battles back from a hip injury that has sidelined him since April. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Northern Ireland international continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.

2. Conor Bradley - out

The Northern Ireland international continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender returned to training this week but much will depend if Liverpool deem him ready to feature.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - doubt

The defender returned to training this week but much will depend if Liverpool deem him ready to feature. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Missed the Leicester win but Klopp believes that the defender should be OK to feature against Spurs.

4. Joe Gomez - minor doubt

Missed the Leicester win but Klopp believes that the defender should be OK to feature against Spurs. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

