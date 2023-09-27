Tottenham vs Liverpool team news as James Maddison and Brennan Johnson update emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Maddison is feeling ‘positive’ about his knee injury ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Liverpool this weekend (17.30 BST).

The Reds make the trip to the capital aiming for a sixth successive Premier League victory. They sit second in the table but are set for their toughest test to date this season against Tottenham. Spurs have made an impressive start since Ange Postecoglou was appointed manager in the summer and have taken 14 points from six games, which sees them two places behind Liverpool.

Maddison has started life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in magnificent form after signing from Leicester City for £40 million in the transfer window, recording two goals and four assists in seven appearances. However, the attacking midfielder fell awarkwardly Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the north London derby last Sunday and jolted his knee. He carried on for seven minutes before being substituted.

Certainly, Tottenham will be desperate for Maddison to be avaialble and football.london reports that the England interantional was feeling ‘positive’ about his issue.