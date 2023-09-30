Liverpool go in search of their eighth successive victory in all competitions when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur this evening (17.30 BST).

Jurgen Klopp has even admitted that the Reds’ start to the campaign has taken him by surprise. They’ve racked up 16 points in their opening six Premier League games, which sees them sit second, while they cruised into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-1 win over Leicester City earlier this week.

But Liverpool face a significant acid test against a Spurs side who have been transformed since Ange Postecogleu took charge over the summer. The London outfit trail the Reds by two points after battling from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the north London derby. Ahead of the encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder is doing individual training as he battles back from a hip injury that has sidelined him since April. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Conor Bradley - out The Northern Ireland international continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - return The defender returned to training this week after missing four games and will be in the squad at a minimum. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images