Tottenham vs Liverpool team news: eight players ruled out amid two new injury doubts - gallery
Liverpool and Spurs injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.
Liverpool go in search of their eighth successive victory in all competitions when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur this evening (17.30 BST).
Jurgen Klopp has even admitted that the Reds’ start to the campaign has taken him by surprise. They’ve racked up 16 points in their opening six Premier League games, which sees them sit second, while they cruised into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-1 win over Leicester City earlier this week.
But Liverpool face a significant acid test against a Spurs side who have been transformed since Ange Postecogleu took charge over the summer. The London outfit trail the Reds by two points after battling from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the north London derby. Ahead of the encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here’s the latest team news for both sides.