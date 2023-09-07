Watch more videos on Shots!

Stefan Bajcetic has lifted the lid on the 'tough' Liverpool injury he suffered last season.

The midfielder enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp's first team in 2022-23. Bajcetic made a total of 19 appearances, scoring one goal, and was a beacon of light for the Reds after the turn of the year when plenty of senior players struggled for form.

However, the Spaniard's campaign was curtailed in March after he sustained an adductor problem that required an operation. As a result, Liverpool had be patient with Bajcetic during pre-season and he did not make a single outing.

The 18-year-old is now back involved with Klopp's side, having featured on the bench in the past three matches. Bajcetic, speaking to Liverpool's match-day programme for Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, is now targeting minutes for Liverpool having helped become physically stronger while he was out of action.

He said: "Obviously, an injury is tough. The timing doesn't matter if you're playing or not - any injury is tough to take - but this one took quite long to recover from. It was tough but it was an opportunity as well to do stuff in the gym, get stronger and physically better. So I took that opportunity and now it is about working hard to get back playing.”

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool witnessed wholesale change in midfield. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru End and Ryan Gravenberch arrived.

Speaking on the fresh faces, Bajcetic said: “We lost some players, we got some new players and they can help us. Alexis we knew the most because he had already played in the Premier League with Brighton and I have played against him.

“It is really easy to adapt to playing with players like him and Dom, who is really good. They have given us a boost, for sure, and this is the highest level of football so you can always learn from the others, especially in my position in the midfield.