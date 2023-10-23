Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toulouse captain Vincent Sierro has explained how his side will look to expose Liverpool's 'weaknesses' during Thursday's Europa League battle.

The Reds' attention turns back towards Europa when they welcome the French side to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men have made a perfect start in Group E, recording wins over LASK and Union SG. And a win against Toulouse will see Liverpool edge closer to the knockout stage of the competition.

Toulouse are currently 10th in Ligue 1 and were held to a 1-1 draw against Reims yesterday. Sierro revealed Les Violets were happy with a point and now prepare for a 'dream' clash against Liverpool.

Via lesviolets.com, the midfielder said: “There is frustration, becausewe always want to win at home in front of our supporters who push us. Reims had big chances with posts and saves from Guillaume (Restes). We can be happy with the point, even if in the end, we had the opportunities to get the victory.

“Reims surprised us at the start of the match. They played with three central defenders, we were not prepared for that. We hadn't worked on that. We were disrupted in our way of pressing and defending together. It's a team that was able to attract us to put balls behind us. In the second half, we changed the way we defended. We conceded fewer chances and we had more control of the match.

“We prepare each match based on the opponents and their systems. This Sunday, one of the instructions was to build three at the back, I put myself at the level of the central defense, then to create superiorities on the sides to put them in difficulty. Logan Costa has this ability to be able to move up into the midfield, to have freedom and to create a surprise. Opponents are not used to seeing a central defender rise so much. This is how he finds himself being a decisive passer. Our video analysts do a very good job of exploiting opposing weaknesses.

