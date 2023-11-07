Liverpool can ensure their passage into the Europa League knockout stage when they travel to Toulouse on Thursday evening (17.45 GMT).

The Reds won have each of their three Group E matches so far - including a 5-1 thrashing of the French side at Anfield. A victory at the Stadium de Toulouse will move Jurgen Klopp's men into the next round of the competition with two matches to spare.

Regardless, the Liverpool boss will be demanding an improved performance from his side after a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League last weekend. The Reds were well below their best and required a stoppage-time goal from substitute Luis Diaz to avoid a humbling defeat.

Toulouse, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 loss to Le Havre in the dying embers of the Ligue 1 encounter. Ahead of the Europa League clash, here's an early look at the injury news for both sides.

1 . Oliver Zanden - out The Swedish defender has yet to play for Toulouse this season.

2 . Zakaria Aboukhlal - out The Morocco international has been absent for the previous eight matches.

3 . Denis Genreau - doubt The Australian has missed the past two games, having come off the bench for Toulouse at Anfield.