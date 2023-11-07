Toulouse vs Liverpool team news: six players out and two doubts for Europa League clash - gallery
Liverpool can ensure their passage into the Europa League knockout stage when they travel to Toulouse on Thursday evening (17.45 GMT).
The Reds won have each of their three Group E matches so far - including a 5-1 thrashing of the French side at Anfield. A victory at the Stadium de Toulouse will move Jurgen Klopp's men into the next round of the competition with two matches to spare.
Regardless, the Liverpool boss will be demanding an improved performance from his side after a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League last weekend. The Reds were well below their best and required a stoppage-time goal from substitute Luis Diaz to avoid a humbling defeat.
Toulouse, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 loss to Le Havre in the dying embers of the Ligue 1 encounter. Ahead of the Europa League clash, here's an early look at the injury news for both sides.