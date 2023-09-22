Liverpool transfer news and rumours after the close of the summer window and as the Reds aim to compete with Man City and Arsenal for the Premier League title

It has been a strong start to the new Premier League campaign for Liverpool, who have won four of their opening five league games and sit just two points off leaders and reigning champions City.

After beating LASK 3-1 on the road in the Europa League on Thursday night, attention turns to hosting West Ham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. However, just because we are well and truly in the matchday cycle doesn't mean transfer rumours are dead. In fact, here is the latest Liverpool round-up.

Toney already given Arsenal and Liverpool verdicts amid transfer claim

Ivan Toney has reportedly had a £60m transfer tag slapped on him, per talkSPORT. The Brentford striker is banned until the New Year after being charged by the FA with a breach of betting rules.

Chelsea are said to be 'confident' of landing the forward but the 27-year-old has already given his verdict on Liverpool and Arsenal by admitting his boyhood admiration for the clubs. He told The Diary of a CEO podcast: “I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life but, from young, I’ve liked watching Arsenal and how they play. But yeah, I’m a Liverpool boy, a Liverpool fan at heart.”

'Advanced talks'