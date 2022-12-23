Trent Alexander-Arnold update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup because of illness.

The right-back was not included in the Reds’ squad for the 3-2 defeat in the fourth round of the competition - bringing an end to their reign as champions.

That’s despite Alexander-Arnold being back in training earlier this week, having returned after being part of England’s squad for the World Cup. The 24-year-old made just one appearance as the Three Lions exited the tournament in Qatar at the quarter-final stage.

Alexander-Arnold had expected to at least be on the bench against City. But speaking after the game, Klopp confirmed the academy product was ill and Liverpool ‘have to wait’ if he’ll be recovered in time to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.