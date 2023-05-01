The two local players combined for the opening goal against Tottenham.

Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold combined for a brilliant opening goal in just the third minute of their 4-3 victory over Tottenham yesterday, but what trivial statistic did they both achieve?

The game at Anfield was indeed a Premier League classic that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side race to a three-nil lead, before being pegged back by goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and a late header from ex-Everton forward Richarlison.

Having equalised in the 93rd minute, it was Diogo Jota who broke through a minute later to give Liverpool an unlikely late winner to ensure all three points in an incredible afternoon of action.

Of course, the game wasn’t without its major talking points; Klopp was lucky to receive just a yellow for his overly aggressive actions in the face of the fourth official and Jota’s high boot on Oliver Skipp proceeded a late challenge from the Spurs midfielder on Luis Diaz earlier in the first half.

However, the opening goal between two of Liverpool’s academy graduates saw Alexander-Arnold notch his sixth assist in five games and Jones marked his fifth start in six games with his first goal of the season.

It was a goal made in Liverpool - by two Scousers - and fans online have pointed towards the fact that it was the first time in eight years that two natives of the city have combined for a goal.

The last time it happened was during one of the club’s worst away defeats in Premier League history - the 6-1 loss away at Stoke in what was Steven Gerrard’s final game for the club.

And it was Gerrard who scored on that day, but he was assisted by former striker Rickie Lambert during the final game of the 2014/15 season.

