Trent Alexander-Arnold demand made as pundit draws Liverpool legend comparison

Martin Keown believes Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday only served to underline why Trent Alexander-Arnold must play in midfield full-time. Alexander-Arnold was one of Liverpool’s brightest at the Emirates Stadium as the Reds sealed their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win.

The England international started the tie at right-back, stepping into midfield on occasion while attempting to deal with Arsenal pressure down the flank. However, as the game progressed, he moved into the middle of the park, with Connor Bradley coming on to provide cover at full-back, and he seemed to thrive, with his range of passing making Liverpool tick.

Alexander-Arnold put in the delivery that led to the decisive own goal, too, as Jakub Kiwior diverted the ball beyond his own keeper. Of course, the Liverpudlian is no stranger to the position, having split his time between right-back and midfield over the last couple of years for club and country.

But, Keown believes the time has come for Alexander-Arnold to make the switch on a permanent basis, such is his prominence in the role.

“I think it’s time to take him out of there, certainly from an international point of view,” Keown said while working as a pundit for the BBC on Sunday. “Play him in the midfield. That’s where he wants to be. As a young kid he played there.

“He’s really a Gerrard, isn’t he now? You wouldn’t play a Gerrard at right-back too often. I think he’s found himself at right-back - the right-back game has evolved now, it’s different – but ultimately I think he has to play in midfield.”

He added: “He’s like a quarterback the way he can deliver from that central position and today he really shone.”